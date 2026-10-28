Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: Two Welders Found Dead Near Ghatkopar Identified; Bhandup Student's Family Seeks Compensation

Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Student Sahil Thite Killed At Bhandup, Family Blames Railway Disruptions | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday identified the two men found dead on tracks between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli during Monday’s railway disruption as Rahul Rajbhar, 25, and Kharbhan Rajbhar, 39, welders from Uttar Pradesh living in Thane.

Kalyan-CSMT Local Train Hits Two Men Near Ghatkopar Station

According to the GRP, they were returning from work around 7.55pm when a Kalyan-CSMT local hit them 400-500mt from Ghatkopar station. They had reportedly alighted from a train and entered the tracks, possibly to reach the highway. CCTV footage was unclear, and the motorman’s statement remains pending. An accidental death report was registered; the bodies were handed to relatives after post-mortems at Rajawadi Hospital.

Kharbhan, from Mau, whose parents have died, leaves behind his wife and four children. The men shared accommodation in Thane. Unmarried Rahul’s parents and five brothers live in Mirzapur.

Families Demand Compensation And CCTV Footage From Railway Authorities

Rahul’s cousin Pankaj Rajbhar sought compensation and CCTV footage, saying, “We need it to claim compensation.” Kharbhan’s sister-in-law Umesh Rajbhar also sought compensation, citing his four children and unemployed wife.

Suburbs Railway Pravasi Mahasangh president Lata Aragde accused authorities of ignoring passenger deaths and criticised an allegedly 70%-empty special train for railway staff amid Monday’s chaos, calling it “VIP treatment”.

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Another victim, Sahil Thite, 21, who died after being hit by an AC local at Bhandup station on Monday, was a final-year B.Com student at NES College, Bhandup. He attended classes in Thane and usually returned home via Kanjurmarg station, but alighted at Bhandup amid railway disruptions. His neighbour Sagar Pachpute said his parents were devastated and sought compensation.

Sahil lived with his family at Amar Heights on LBS Road. His father sold flower garlands, and Sahil helped him while pursuing his education. He was also planning to set up a firecracker stall before Diwali to earn additional income. One of his sisters is studying, while another is married.

Relative Babaji Dangat recalled that Sahil had called his mother just 10 minutes before his death, telling her he was coming home. He regularly helped his ailing mother with household chores. Another relative, Sagar Dangat, described him as calm and mature. Sahil would have turned 22 next month. Relatives have demanded government employment for his sisters.

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