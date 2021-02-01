Mumbai: Local train services resume for general public after more than 10 months

Mumbai: The wait is finally over, as local train services in Mumbai resumed for the general public from today after a gap of over 10 months.

The announcement was made by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday soon after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters.

Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

From today, local trains remain available in three-time slots for the general public: from the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the last local.

As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services will be allowed to travel.

Meanwhile, at several stations in the city a large number of people were seen at the station waiting to board the trains.