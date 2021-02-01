Mumbai: Local train services resume for general public after more than 10 months

Mumbai: The wait is finally over, as local train services in Mumbai resumed for the general public from today after a gap of over 10 months.
The announcement was made by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday soon after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters.
Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
From today, local trains remain available in three-time slots for the general public: from the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the last local.
As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services will be allowed to travel.
Meanwhile, at several stations in the city a large number of people were seen at the station waiting to board the trains.
According to Western Railway, the entry and exit and gates and ticket counters have been increased to reduce the rush. Western Railway has appealed to passengers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and protocols.
Before the pandemic struck, the Central Railway was operating 1,774 suburban services daily, while the Western Railway operated 1,367 services.
Currently, the two railway authorities are operating 2,985 services, about 95 per cent of the total 3,141 services, on Mumbai's suburban network. Of these, 204 special suburban services were added on Friday morning.
The services of the local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were shut down on March 23 during the lockdown. And the partial resumption of services was announced on June 15. However, only those who were deemed to be essential service providers were allowed to board these trains.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)