 Mumbai: Local Train Services On Harbour Line Affected Due To Point Failure At Wadala Station
Mumbai: Local Train Services On Harbour Line Affected Due To Point Failure At Wadala Station

The point failure was reported at 7.41 pm, with restoration completed by 7.56 pm.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Representational Image

Local services on the Harbour Line of the Central Railway were severely disrupted on Monday evening following a point failure at Wadala station. The incident led to trains running up to 15 minutes behind schedule, causing significant inconvenience to commuters during rush hours. The point failure was reported at 7.41 pm, with restoration completed by 7.56 pm. However, the cascading effect of the disruption led to ongoing delays throughout the evening.

In response to the incident, railway officials promptly rushed to the site and successfully restored services around 8 pm. Despite these efforts, passengers faced significant delays, resulting in overcrowding at major stations such as CSMT, Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Wadala, and others along the Harbour Line.

