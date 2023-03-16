Mumbai: Local train services of Central Railway delayed by 20 minutes

Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Inclement weather on Thursday disrupted local train services of the Central Railway (CR) for 20 minutes at 9pm. Heavy crowds were reported at several stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Byculla, Dadar, Kurla and Ghatkopar.

A senior CR official said that rainfall caused tripping at the slow lines of Byculla, Bhandup and Diva and fast lines of Dombivali and Wadala. The services were restored by 9.20pm.

After CR’s chief public relations officer tweeted about the disruption, a commuter replied that the Western Railway is never affected by such incidents and only the CR gets affected.

One of the thousands of commuters, Deepak Chavan, tweeted, “I boarded a Kalyan-bound fast train at around 8.30pm from CSMT and reached Diva at Dombivali around 10pm.”

Kalpesh Shinde, a Vashi commuter, said that the Harbour line trains were also running behind schedule and heavy crowds were witnessed at Wadala and other stations.