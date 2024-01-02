Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted On January 2 & 3 Due To Gokhale ROB Construction Work

Western Railway | Representational Image

In light of the ongoing construction work on the Gokhale ROB, commuters can expect significant disruptions in Mumbai's local train services. A crucial traffic and power block is scheduled from 1:40 am to 4:40 am on both up and down harbour lines, affecting slow and fast lines, as well as the 5th and 6th lines during the intervening night of January 2 and 3.

According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the block will result in the full cancellation of six local trains, with an additional two partially cancelled.

Virar – Andheri local departing Virar at 10.18 pm, Andheri - Virar local departing Andheri at 04.25 am, Vasai Road – Andheri local departing Vasai Road at 11.15 pm Andheri - Virar local departing Andheri at 04.40 am, Andheri - Churchgate local departing Andheri at 04.05 am and Churchgate - Vile Parle local departing Churchgate at 00.31 am will be fully cancelled.

Similarly, Churchgate- Borivali local departing from Churchgate at 1 am will run upto Bandra and will be partially cancelled between Bandra and Borivali and Borivali-Churchgate local departing from Borivali at 03.50 am will be partially cancelled between Borivali & Bandra and will be run from Bandra.

In addition to that Virar - Churchgate local departing Virar at 03.25 am will be regulated by 00.15 minutes enroute. Borivali - Churchgate local departing Borivali at 04.05 am will be regulated by 00.15 minutes enroute and Virar - Borivali local departing Virar at 03.35 will be regulated by 00.10 minutes enroute.

Apart from local trains, Barauni-Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 45 minutes at Borivali and will arrive at Bandra Terminus late by 60 Minutes and Okha-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 30 minutes on Surat-Borivali section and will reach Mumbai Central 30 minutes late.