Mumbai local train services disrupted as overhead wire snaps at Nallasopara station

Mumbai: Local train services of the Western Railway were disrupted in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after an overhead wire snapped at Nallasopara station, located about 55 km from here, officials said.

Restoration work is currently underway, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. Suburban services on the Churchgate-bound fast corridor stopped after the overhead wire, from which power is drawn to run the train, snapped around 6.30 am at Nallasopara station in neighbouring Palghar district, he said.