Mumbai Local Train Safety Crisis: 90% General Coaches Lack CCTV Cameras, 93% Without Emergency Talk-Back Systems | File Pic

Mumbai: A series of violent incidents inside Mumbai's suburban trains has once again brought passenger safety under scrutiny, with official data revealing that 89.74% of general coaches across Western and Central Railway do not have CCTV cameras. The concern comes after four separate incidents over the past two days left passengers injured, including a pepper spray attack inside a ladies' coach and multiple assaults. The findings also show that 93.34% of general coaches are not equipped with emergency talk-back systems, limiting passengers' ability to immediately alert railway authorities during emergencies. Mumbai's suburban railway network carries nearly 70 lakh passengers every day, making surveillance and rapid response systems critical for commuter safety.

According to data accessed by The Free Press Journal, Mumbai's suburban network has 2,193 general coaches, but only 225 have CCTV cameras, leaving 1,968 coaches without surveillance. Western Railway has installed CCTV cameras in 131 of its 1,013 general coaches, while Central Railway has cameras in only 94 of 1,180 coaches. The emergency talk-back system, which allows passengers to communicate directly with the train guard during emergencies, is available in just 246 general coaches, leaving 2,049 coaches without the facility. The situation is comparatively better in women's coaches. Central Railway has installed CCTV cameras and talk-back systems in all 794 women's coaches, while Western Railway has CCTV coverage in 161 of 468 women's coaches and talk-back systems in 423 coaches.

The talk-back system enables passengers to alert the guard by pressing an emergency button, triggering an alarm and indicator inside the guard's cabin. The guard can then establish communication with the passenger, assess the situation and coordinate with the control room, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to provide assistance at the next station.

Railway officials said several safety measures have been introduced over the years, including face recognition cameras at stations. "Passenger safety is our top priority. Several measures have been implemented over the past 12 years. Face recognition cameras have been installed at stations, and many cases have been solved using them. Our staff are continuously working to ensure passenger safety. We will continue to adopt new technologies to further strengthen security," said Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway.

The latest incidents have renewed concerns over passenger security. On July 16, a dispute between women commuters escalated into a pepper spray attack inside a local train. A day earlier, panic spread at Kurla station after a man was seen running with a wooden plank, while another passenger was assaulted inside a luggage compartment and admitted to Sion Hospital.

Another group clash was also reported on the same day. Earlier this year, a passenger was stabbed to death over a doorway dispute on June 22, while a professor was murdered inside a local train in January. In July 2023, four people were killed after an RPF constable opened fire inside a train. Urging passengers to cooperate, Dr Swapnil Nila, CPRO, Central Railway, said, "We appeal to passengers to remain calm while travelling. We also request fellow passengers to immediately inform the railway authorities if they notice any such incident so that timely action can be taken."

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