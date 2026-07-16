Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Slams Govt Over Rising Mumbai Local Train Crimes, Questions Passenger Safety Measures | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress President and MP Varsha Gaikwad has accused the state government and railway administration of failing to ensure passenger safety, alleging that Mumbai's suburban railway network has become increasingly unsafe due to a rise in violent crimes, including murders, knife attacks, assaults, and crimes against women.

Gaikwad said that while commuters already struggle with severe overcrowding, the recent surge in violent incidents has made local train travel even more dangerous. She alleged that neither the Government Railway Police (GRP), railway authorities, nor the state government appear concerned about passenger safety, describing the government's response as being in a "deep slumber."

Referring to recent incidents, Gaikwad said a young commuter was murdered in a knife attack on a local train last month, while another stabbing occurred outside a railway station over a minor dispute. She further pointed to the latest incident in the early hours of July 16, when a passenger was allegedly attacked aboard an Ambernath-bound Central Railway local train.

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She claimed that despite these incidents, the railway administration has failed to implement stringent security measures, allowing passengers carrying sharp weapons to move freely on trains. Gaikwad also expressed concern over the safety of women commuters, alleging that investigations are launched only after major incidents, with little effort to prevent future crimes.

The Congress MP said she has repeatedly raised the issue of Mumbai suburban railway safety in meetings with railway officials as well as in Parliament but has not received satisfactory responses. She added that millions of Mumbaikars continue to travel daily under constant risk and asserted that the Congress would once again raise the issue in Parliament and demand accountability from the government and railway authorities.

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