Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Charges Against Roshan Suvarna Likely To Be Framed On October 3 As Trial Is Fast-Tracked

The sessions court will physically produce Roshan Suvarna on October 3 for framing of charges in the Mayank Lohar murder case | File Photo

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: The sessions court is likely to frame charges against Roshan Suvarna, accused of having stabbed 22-year-old Mayank Lohar to death aboard a Mumbai local train, on the next day to expedite the trial as per the directions of the Bombay High Court.

The court has directed the superintendent of the prison, Thane, to produce Suvarna physically before the court on the next hearing scheduled on October 3, for framing of charges in the case. The directions were issued after the court received an order from the Bombay High Court directing it to expedite the trial.

Fast-Track Trial Directions

The court had on Monday received a letter from the High Court conveying the order dated August 24 for conducting the trial on a fast track. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale had during the hearing also sought to begin the trial and requested the physical production of the accused. The court has accordingly issued a production warrant for Suvarna.

Stabbing Aboard Local Train

On June 23, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed three to four times in the abdomen and chest by Roshan Suvarna, 30, inside the first-class compartment of the Churchgate–Nallasopara fast local train between Andheri and Borivali railway stations. Lohar succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical treatment. Suvarna was arrested the next day by the police after tracking him down in 15 hours.

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68 Witnesses In Chargesheet

The Borivali railway police had in August submitted a chargesheet against him, containing statements of a total of 68 witnesses, including eyewitnesses. Besides, the prosecution has also relied upon several pieces of technical evidence, including CCTV footage and other video footage in which Suvarna was allegedly seen in action.

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