Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Accused Claims Unknown Attacker Killed Mayank Lohar, Seeks Bail; Victim’s Father Opposes Plea

Accused Roshan Suvarna disputes the prosecution's evidence and claims an unidentified attacker stabbed Mayank Lohar aboard a local train | File Photo

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: In a twist to the Mumbai local train murder case, accused Roshan Suvarna, arrested for allegedly stabbing 22-year-old Mayank Lohar to death, has claimed that he was not the attacker and that the real assailant fled from the train.

Suvarna has moved an application for bail, claiming that he too was attacked and sustained injuries while trying to save Lohar. He has pleaded that the evidence in the form of the test identification parade and recovery of the alleged murder weapon is not reliable and that he has been falsely implicated in the case. Lohar's family has filed a reply to Suvarna's plea through their lawyer, Prince Upadhyay, who claims that Suvarna's story is self-contradictory.

What Happened Inside The Local Train

On June 23, as per the prosecution's case, Suvarna and Lohar were travelling inside the first-class compartment of a Churchgate–Nalasopara fast local train. As the train reached between Andheri and Borivali, Lohar was allegedly stabbed. He succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical treatment. Police arrested Suvarna the following day, claiming to have tracked him down within 15 hours.

The prosecution has cited CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and mobile phone videos recorded by passengers as key evidence against Suvarna. However, the accused has given a different account of the incident in his bail plea.

Accused Claims He Tried To Save Victim

In his defence, Suvarna claimed that an altercation broke out between Lohar and an unidentified person standing near the train door. According to Suvarna, he attempted to intervene in the fight, following which the unidentified person allegedly stabbed him in the chest and abdomen.

The chain was reportedly pulled between Goregaon and Malad, after which the assailant fled. Lohar was subsequently taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the test identification parade (TIP), Suvarna has claimed that two witnesses who identified him during the TIP had allegedly seen the CCTV footage before participating in the identification exercise, thereby raising doubts over its reliability.

The defence has also questioned the recovery of the alleged murder weapon, claiming that the knife was recovered from another person, identified as Girish, and not from Suvarna. Further, the accused has argued that the CCTV footage does not show him assaulting Lohar with a knife.

Victim's Family Disputes Accused's Version

However, the complainant's family has strongly disputed the accused's version. Advocate Prince Upadhyay, representing Lohar's family, has contended that Suvarna's account is full of contradictions.

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The family's lawyer has maintained that the incident occurred inside a moving train compartment. He has also stated that CCTV footage from Borivali and Andheri stations, along with mobile phone videos recorded by co-passengers, are being examined for comparison, while the forensic laboratory's opinion is awaited.

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