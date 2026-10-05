Mayank Lohar Stabbing Case Trial Hits Major Roadblock As Crucial Chemical Analysis Report Remains Pending, Delaying Further Court Proceedings

Mumbai: The trial in the Mayank Lohar stabbing case has hit a roadblock despite the Bombay High Court’s directions for a speedy trial.
During Saturday’s hearing, the sessions court was informed that the prosecution is yet to receive the chemical analysis (CA) report.
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The court also pointed out that despite earlier directions to the jail authorities, accused Roshan Suvarna was not physically produced, hampering the framing of charges.
The court has now directed the police to write to the forensic laboratory and submit the CA report by October 16, the date of the next hearing. Lohar was stabbed in June in a local’s first class coach.
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