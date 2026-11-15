 Mumbai Local Train Megablock Today: Services On Main, Harbour Line To Be Affected
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Mumbai Local Train Megablock Today: Services On Main, Harbour Line To Be Affected

Train services on the Main Line will be hit from 11 am to 4 pm between the Thane and Kalyan stations. On the Harbour line, services between Panvel and Vashi will be suspended from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.

Neerad PandharipandeUpdated: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Mumbai Local Train Megablock Today: Services On Main, Harbour Line To Be Affected
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Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Main, Harbour and Trans Harbour lines will be affected on Sunday as the Central Railway’s Mumbai division will operate a megablock in order to carry out essential engineering and maintenance work.

However, there will be no block on the Western Railway suburban section.

Here are the details about megablocks today and the affected services.

Main Line

Train services on the Main Line will be affected from 11 am to 4 pm between the Thane and Kalyan stations.

Slow and semi-fast down trains leaving Mulund between 10.43 am and 3.53 pm will be diverted to the fast line between Mulund and Kalyan. The trains will stop at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva and Dombivli stations.

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Similarly, slow and semi-fast up trains leaving from Kalyan between 10.36 am and 3.51 pm will run on the fast track will Mulund, and will subsequently switch to the slow line. Trains in both directions are expected to run about 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

Local train services between Panvel and Vashi will be suspended from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. Several harbour and trans-harbour trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Panvel and Thane will also be cancelled during the block period.

To minimise inconvenience to passengers, the Central Railway will operate special local train services between CSMT and Vashi, chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Services on the Port Line from Thane to Vashi/Nerul will continue to operate on Sunday.

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