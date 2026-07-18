Mumbai Local Train Mega Block On July 19: Trans-Harbour Line Services Between Thane & Vashi/Nerul Suspended For 5 Hours; Central, Western Lines Unaffected

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Mumbai: Mumbai's suburban railway network will witness a mega block on the Trans-Harbour Line on Sunday, July 19, with train services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul remaining suspended for nearly five hours due to maintenance work. While the block is expected to affect commuters travelling on the Trans-Harbour corridor, services on the Central, Harbour, Uran and Western lines will continue to operate normally.

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According to Central Railway, the mega block will be in effect from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm, during which both UP and DOWN Trans-Harbour Line services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations will remain suspended.

As part of the block, DOWN line services towards Vashi, Nerul and Panvel departing Thane between 10:35 am and 4:07 pm will remain cancelled. Similarly, UP line services bound for Thane departing Panvel, Nerul or Vashi between 10:25 am and 4:09 pm will also be cancelled.

No Block Announced On Any Other Suburban Rail Line

However, commuters travelling on other suburban corridors will not face any disruption. No mega block has been scheduled on the Central Line, while Harbour Line services will also operate normally throughout the day.

Similarly, the Uran Line and Western Railway suburban network will continue to run as per their regular timetable, offering uninterrupted services to passengers.

Railway authorities have advised commuters travelling on the Thane-Vashi/Nerul Trans-Harbour corridor to plan their journeys in advance, use alternate routes wherever possible, or adjust their travel timings to avoid inconvenience during the block period.

The weekly mega blocks are undertaken by Central Railway to carry out essential maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment to ensure the safety and reliability of suburban train operations.

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