Mumbai Local Train Disruption: Central Railway Delays Of Up To 90 Minutes Push Commuters Towards Costly Cabs, Uber Fares Surge

Pic | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: A disruption on Central Railway on Monday left commuters scrambling for alternative transport, with some turning to app-based cabs and kalipili taxis to reach their destinations. As suburban services were delayed by up to 1.5 hours, Uber fares climbed above their usual levels, adding to the inconvenience for passengers already struggling to get to work.

Uber Fare Crosses ₹1,000

A cab ride from Thane station’s west side to the CSMT ticket booking office was showing a fare of Rs 1,029.38 for Uber Go Priority, with a pickup time of five minutes. The app displayed an original fare of Rs 1,069.38 after a discount of Rs 40 and indicated that prices were higher than usual. Commuters said the route typically cost around Rs 600 to Rs 800, making the higher fares a concern for those forced to switch modes at short notice.

Rahul Chaubey, who travelled from Kanjurmarg to CSMT, said he paid Rs 650 for a black-and-yellow taxi because there was no readily available public transport alternative that could get him to his destination. For some commuters, however, even switching to another mode meant changing their plans altogether. Mahesh Kamble, a Mulund resident, said he returned home and took his motorcycle to travel to his office instead of continuing his journey by train.

Signalling Failures Disrupt Six Lines

The disruption followed two incidents on Central Railway, first a wire was hanging on OHEZ wire including a fire at the Kanjurmarg relay room between Vikhroli and Bhandup. The incidents affected signalling operations, with signals across all six lines going blank. Trains were operated using manual authorities under the absolute block system, leading to delays across the suburban network.

Railway officials were working to restore normal operations, with services in the down direction having resumed while restoration of up-direction services was under way. A shortage of motormen also affected Harbour Line operations, adding to delays.

For Mumbai’s daily commuters, the disruption once again exposed the difficulties of finding affordable alternatives when the suburban railway network is affected. While cabs offered a way to reach workplaces, higher fares during peak demand made the switch costly, particularly for passengers who had little time to make other arrangements.

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