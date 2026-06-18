Mumbai Local Train Crackdown: Railways Recover Over ₹1.88 Crore In Fines From Ticketless AC Commuters

Central and Western Railways have intensified ticket-checking drives in Mumbai's AC local trains, recovering substantial penalties from violators | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 18: Railways have intensified action against ticketless and irregular travel in Mumbai’s air-conditioned suburban local trains, with Central and Western Railways reporting a sharp rise in enforcement and penalty recovery.

Between January 1 and May 31, 2026, Central Railway detected 60,422 passengers travelling in AC local trains without valid tickets or season passes. The offenders were fined a total of Rs 1.88 crore.

Railway officials said regular and special ticket-checking drives are being carried out across the Mumbai Division to curb unauthorised travel and improve compliance among commuters. Sectional Commercial Ticket Inspectors and other ticket-checking staff have been directed to conduct frequent inspections in AC EMU services.

Central Railway intensifies checks

Railway officials said enforcement teams have been conducting regular inspections to discourage unauthorised travel in air-conditioned suburban services and ensure compliance with ticketing rules.

The action forms part of an ongoing drive aimed at reducing revenue losses and promoting disciplined travel among commuters using AC local trains.

Western Railway sets single-day record

Meanwhile, Western Railway’s Mumbai Division recorded its highest-ever single-day ticket-checking performance in AC local trains on June 16. During the special drive, ticket-checking teams detected 1,518 cases of ticketless travel and recovered Rs 4.84 lakh in penalties.

Also Watch:

The achievement surpassed the previous record set on December 17, 2025, when 781 cases were detected and Rs 2.49 lakh was collected as fines.

According to Western Railway, the latest drive registered a 94 per cent increase in both the number of offenders detected and penalty collection compared to the previous record, despite being carried out with fewer staff.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/