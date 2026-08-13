Mumbai Local Stabbing Case: Borivali Railway Police File 1,100-Page Chargesheet, Seek Fast-Track Trial

Borivali Railway Police have filed a 1,100-page chargesheet supported by 68 witness statements in the Mumbai local train stabbing case and sought a fast-track trial | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The Borivali Railway Police on Wednesday submitted a 1,100-page chargesheet before the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court in connection with the stabbing death of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar in a local train. The chargesheet contains statements of 68 witnesses.

Mayank was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument over keeping the door of a moving local train open during heavy rain on June 23. The Borivali Railway Police subsequently arrested Roshan Suvarna, 30, who is currently in judicial custody.

On June 24, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case against Suvarna under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for murder.

Police Seek Fast-Track Trial

Sunita Salunke-Thakre, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Railway Police, said, “We have submitted an application before the court seeking a fast-track hearing in the case. We have also requested the appointment of advocate Ajay Misar as the special public prosecutor.”

Pandhari Kande, Senior Police Inspector, Borivali Railway Police, said investigators had gathered sufficient evidence and were confident that the accused would be convicted.

Victim’s Family Demands Strict Punishment

Mayank’s father, Ramesh Lohar, told FPJ, “We believe the court will punish him harshly. We have already demanded a fast-track hearing and want the accused to be hanged. If that is not possible, he should remain in jail until his death so that people maintain faith in the law and the Constitution. The fear of the law should be created in the minds of criminals so that, in future, no parent loses their child in such a manner.”

A GRP officer said fast-track trials are generally considered in exceptionally serious or heinous cases, or when a victim’s family specifically seeks an expedited hearing.

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Ajay Misar’s Appointment Requested

The GRP has also sought the appointment of advocate Ajay Misar as special public prosecutor. Misar recently appeared before a Special POCSO Court in Pune, which sentenced 65-year-old Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble to death for kidnapping, raping and brutally murdering a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. The crime occurred on May 1, and the fast-track trial was completed within about two months.

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