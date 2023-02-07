Mumbai: Local painter found hanging from tree in Juhu

Representative Image |

A man was found hanging by his neck from a tree in a Juhu garden on Tuesday morning. From his belongings – a bag with some painting material – he was identified as a local painter. The police said no suicide note was recovered and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police were informed by passer-by

The disturbing sight was witnessed by passers-by, who immediately informed the police. “His bag had material such as paints and ropes. He probably used the same rope to hang himself,” a senior police official said. He added that a case of death by suicide has been registered but further probe is underway. The police, he said, will also look at CCTV camera footage from the area and enquire with other sources for a confirmed conclusion.

