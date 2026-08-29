Mumbai Local, Long-Distance Train Services Hit By Delays After Karjat Brake Fault, Borivali Trespassing

Rail services in Mumbai faced delays after separate incidents affected train movement near Karjat and Borivali on Saturday | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: Train services on Central and Western Railway faced disruptions on Saturday evening after two separate incidents, a technical fault in the Koyna Express near Karjat and track trespassing near Borivali, briefly affected operations and inconvenienced passengers.

Koyna Express Detained At Karjat

On the Central Railway, Koyna Express (11030) was detained at Karjat on the Up Main Line from 6.26 pm to 6.36 pm after a brake binding issue was reported in the second coach from the rear.

Railway staff attended to the fault, following which the train resumed its journey after 10 minutes. The brief detention affected train movement on the busy section.

Trespassing Affects Western Railway

Meanwhile, Western Railway's suburban services were affected after a trespassing incident near Platform No. 2 at Borivali between 3.42 pm and 3.54 pm. Trains approaching the section were temporarily regulated for safety, resulting in bunching between Malad and Borivali.

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Although train movement was normalised after the trespassing incident was cleared, its impact continued into the evening. At Khar station, a Churchgate-bound local scheduled to arrive at 5.15 pm reached on time but remained at the platform until around 5.30 pm awaiting clearance. Another local behind it, scheduled for 5.18 pm, was delayed and reached the platform at around 5.33 pm.

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