Mumbai: Central Railway’s Automatic-Door Non-AC Local Rake Faces Technical Issues In Trial, To Be Sent To Chennai For Modifications

Central Railway's automatic-door non-AC local rake will undergo modifications in Chennai before further safety and technical trials | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The proposed automatic-door, non-AC local train for Central Railway passengers has hit a technical hurdle during its preliminary testing, with the rake set to be sent to Chennai for modifications.

The rake underwent a Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (CoCR) conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), during which certain technical aspects requiring improvement were identified. Further trials will be conducted after the necessary modifications are completed.

Rake To Be Sent To Chennai

One of the automatic-door, non-AC local rakes is currently stationed at Kurla car shed, while the rake that underwent the trial was tested on the 63.27-km Khajuraho-Mahoba section on the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border under the Jhansi division.

According to senior Central Railway officials, the rake will be sent to Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the required modifications. If similar improvements are found necessary in the rake stationed at Kurla, it too may have to be sent to Chennai.

The CoCR is an important test to assess a train's running characteristics before it is cleared for passenger service. It examines parameters such as vibrations, vehicle movement, running stability and ride quality.

The rake is also assessed at different speeds, including its performance and wheel-rail interaction. The findings help identify technical areas that need correction before the train proceeds to subsequent tests.

Safety Tests Still Required

The non-AC local has been developed using the basic design of an AC local, with automatic doors intended to improve passenger safety. Before entering passenger service, it will have to clear prescribed technical and safety tests covering braking and emergency braking, speed and acceleration, ride quality, stability, suspension and bogie performance, wheel-rail interaction, electrical systems, automatic doors and other passenger-safety parameters.

The issues flagged during the CoCR do not amount to a final rejection of the rake. The necessary modifications will first be carried out at ICF, after which further testing will determine whether the rake meets the required standards. Only after all prescribed trials are successfully completed will the process of introducing the automatic-door, non-AC local into passenger service move ahead.

Introduction Depends On Certification

The development is significant for Central Railway as it seeks to introduce automatic-door, non-AC locals, which are expected to provide an additional safety measure for suburban commuters. However, the rake must complete the required testing and certification process before it can be deployed for regular passenger services.

Also Watch:

Queries sent to Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, regarding the technical issues identified during the trial and the proposed modifications remained unanswered till the time of publication.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/