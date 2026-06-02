Mumbai Local Harbour Line Extension Moves Ahead: Western Railway Floats ₹87-Crore Tender Amid Land Acquisition Challenges |

Mumbai: The long-pending Harbour Line extension between Goregaon and Borivali has gained fresh momentum after Western Railway floated an Rs 86.51-crore tender for a key civil works package under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A. The move is being seen as a significant step towards improving suburban rail connectivity in Mumbai's western suburbs.

According to a Times of India report citing details shared by Western Railway, the tender, invited on May 27, covers earthwork, construction of major and minor bridges, side drains, retaining structures and boundary walls required for the proposed Harbour Line extension corridor.

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Details On The Project

The overall project is estimated to cost around Rs 898 crore, including Rs 728 crore for civil engineering works, Rs 88 crore for electrical infrastructure and Rs 82 crore for signalling and telecommunication systems.

The proposed extension will connect Goregaon and Borivali, offering commuters an alternative suburban rail route and helping reduce congestion on the heavily crowded Western Railway corridor. The project is expected to strengthen east-west and north-south connectivity across Mumbai's expanding suburban network.

Project documents indicate that two major bridges and sixteen minor bridges are planned along the alignment. Four engineering-scale plans are currently awaiting approvals, while designs for several bridge structures are under preparation.

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Hurdles In Land Acquisition

However, land acquisition and rehabilitation continue to remain major hurdles. The project requires a total of 3,688 square metres of land, including 3,389 square metres of private land and 299 square metres of government land. Authorities have identified 520 project-affected persons (PAPs), of whom 178 have already been allotted rehabilitation units. Additionally, 141 families residing on private land are expected to be affected by the project.

Several challenges that need to be addressed before construction can gather pace. These include completion of land acquisition proceedings, rehabilitation of remaining project-affected families, removal of encroachments and utilities along nearly 46 per cent of the project alignment, and approval of pending bridge drawings and work packages.

Despite the obstacles, railway officials believe the fresh tender marks tangible progress for a project that has been awaiting implementation for years. Once completed, the Harbour Line extension is expected to provide direct connectivity between Mumbai's western suburbs and the Harbour corridor, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters and easing pressure on existing suburban rail services.

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