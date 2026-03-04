Mumbai Local Crackdown: 200 Ticketless Passengers Fined, ₹55,000 Collected In A Single Day |

Mumbai’s suburban railway network witnessed an unusual enforcement drive when Head Travelling Ticket Examiner Sudha Dwivedi conducted a surprise inspection that resulted in nearly 200 commuters being fined in a single day.

In a social media post, Dwivedi reportedly boarded a local train quietly, blending in with the rush of daily commuters. For a while, she appeared like any other Mumbaikar travelling through the city’s packed railway system. The situation quickly changed when she revealed her identity and began checking tickets inside the coaches.

Within hours, the inspection turned into a large scale crackdown on ticketless travel. By the end of the day, around 200 passengers had been penalised for travelling without valid tickets, with fines amounting to nearly ₹55,000.

Sudha Dwivedi boarded the local, blending in like any other Mumbaikar. But once she flashed the Head TTE badge, chaos followed 200 people fined, ₹55,000 collected in a single day!

Mumbai locals have never seen anything like this one day, one TTE, record-breaking revenue.

This… pic.twitter.com/aRl5dK4hAF — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) March 4, 2026

According to posts, such an extensive ticket checking drive carried out by a single official in a single day was unprecedented on the Mumbai suburban network.

Incident Sparks Reactions From Daily Commuters

The development quickly drew attention on social media, where several commuters shared their experiences and opinions on ticketless travel.

One user said they hold a quarterly first class pass between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla but frequently find ticketless passengers or second class travellers occupying first class seats while boarding from Kurla.

Another commuter welcomed the action, stating that strict enforcement would make travel slightly more comfortable for those who actually pay for tickets but still struggle with overcrowding.

Calls For Stronger Systems And Daily Checks

Some users pointed out that occasional checking drives alone may not solve the problem.

One comment argued that stricter punishment and faster justice systems are necessary to deter repeat offenders. Another suggested that local train stations should adopt controlled entry systems where commuters can only enter after verifying tickets, passes or QR codes.

Several passengers also questioned why such ticket checking drives are not conducted more regularly. According to one commuter, the irregular nature of inspections encourages people to risk travelling without tickets, as the occasional fine can still be cheaper than buying tickets daily.

The incident has once again highlighted the scale of ticketless travel on Mumbai’s lifeline and the growing demand among commuters for stricter enforcement and better systems to ensure fair travel for all.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/