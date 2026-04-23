Home Guard 'Kicks' Mumbai Local Train Guard At Vile Parle Station; Railway Staff Protest Over Delay In FIR | VIDEO

Railway staff protest after guard assaulted on Mumbai suburban train | FPJ

Mumbai, April 23: An on-duty train guard was assaulted by a Home Guard inside a suburban local on April 21 night, triggering protests by railway staff and raising concerns over passenger safety and staff protection.

Incident on Churchgate–Borivali service

The incident took place on Churchgate–Borivali suburban service (train no. 90889) around 9:30 pm. Guard Chaitanya was reportedly kicked and abused by a Home Guard identified as Manoj Sawant at Vile Parle station after a dispute over entry into the ladies coach.

According to officials, 3–4 Home Guards had boarded the ladies compartment despite objections from the guard at Mahim/Bandra and later Khar. When they refused to deboard, the guard warned of a complaint to control.

Assault and investigation

“As the train arrived at Vile Parle, a Home Guard kicked me and abused me,” the guard told officials. The train departed shortly after, and CCTV footage is being examined. Senior GRP officers, including ACP Shinde, were informed.

Protests over lack of FIR

On April 22, around 22–23 train managers gathered at Andheri GRP police station, demanding registration of an FIR. However, only a non-cognisable (NC) offence was recorded, sparking anger among staff.

Railway employees alleged that key sections, including obstruction of duty, were not applied. “The GRP is trying to dilute the case,” one staff member said. GRP officials said additional charges may be added after legal consultation.

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Concerns over safety protocols

The incident highlights growing friction between enforcement personnel and railway staff and raises a larger question on safety protocols and authority inside suburban trains, especially in sensitive spaces like ladies coaches.

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