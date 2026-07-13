Mumbai Local AC Failure Leaves Commuters Gasping; 3 Faint, 1 Hospitalised - VIDEO

Mumbai: Several commuters experienced breathing difficulties, and a few briefly lost consciousness after the air-conditioning system of the 8:33 am Titwala-CSMT AC local reportedly failed during Monday's peak rush hour. One passenger was later rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Panic unfolded at Mulund railway station when the AC local, stationed on Platform No. 2, remained without air conditioning for over 10 minutes. As the coach became increasingly hot and poorly ventilated, several commuters struggled to breathe, while a few women passengers allegedly fainted due to the lack of airflow. Fellow passengers and railway staff rushed to assist them and helped them out of the coach.

Technical fault reported

Reportedly, the disruption was caused by a technical fault in the Central Railway AC local, with one of the train's air-conditioning units not functioning.

The train had originated from Titwala and was scheduled to terminate at CSMT. However, all passengers were deboarded at Kurla station, and the train was withdrawn from service, Central Railway said, according to Marathi news portals. Reportedly, the AC train was then operated with its doors open for airflow.

Recent expansion of AC services

Earlier last month, the Central Railway (CR) zone introduced 12 air-conditioned local train services over the Mumbai suburban network.