Mumbai Local: 6 Carsheds To Get ₹199 Crore Upgrade Ahead Of 238 New AC Trains

Six suburban railway carsheds across Mumbai will be upgraded to support maintenance of the incoming AC local train fleet | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: With 238 new AC local trains set to enter Mumbai’s suburban network in phases from 2027, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has started upgrading existing carsheds to handle their maintenance. Infrastructure work is underway at six EMU carsheds across Central and Western Railways, with a total estimated cost of Rs 199 crore.

Six Carsheds To Be Upgraded

The upgrades will be carried out at Mumbai Central, Kandivali and Virar on Western Railway and Kurla, Kalwa and Sanpada on Central Railway. The facilities will be strengthened to maintain AC locals as well as 12- and 15-coach non-AC trains.

The Western Railway works are estimated at Rs 159 crore, while Central Railway's three carsheds will account for around Rs 40 crore. The work is planned to be completed within 24 months.

Dedicated Depots In Pipeline

The expansion is being taken up as new dedicated depots may not be ready before the AC fleet starts arriving. MRVC has planned dedicated AC local depots at Bhiwri on Central Railway and Vangaon on Western Railway, with work at Vangaon already underway. Until these facilities are ready, upgraded existing carsheds will support the new fleet.

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Maintenance will include brakes, wheels, traction motors, doors, electrical equipment, batteries and bogies, besides AC systems such as compressors, blowers and temperature-control equipment. The 238 trains are expected from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai; Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala; and Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli.

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