Firm on plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maha CM's residence on Apr 23: MLA Ravi Rana
Ravi Rana, an independent MLA in Maharashtra, said he was firm on his plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray here on April 23.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said, "I am going to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. He (CM) uses Hindus only for voting, but opposes it when it comes to exercising religious rights in day-to-day life."
Will discuss with Centre private companies' plan to increase power generation: Maha CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said he would take up with the Centre the issue of private power companies' plans to raise electricity generation to meet the demand.
He made the statement after reviewing the power situation in the state, which is currently witnessing load shedding in rural parts. The meeting was attended by state energy minister Nitin Raut, chief secretary Manukumar Srivastav and officials of power utilities.
"The Maharashtra government will follow up the plans of the private power generation companies to expand their generation with the union government. Shortage of power is witnessed in other parts of the country as well. We need to explore all the options of making power available," Thackeray said.
Thane district reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
With the addition of 20 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased to 7,08,942, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.
As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)