Will discuss with Centre private companies' plan to increase power generation: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said he would take up with the Centre the issue of private power companies' plans to raise electricity generation to meet the demand.

He made the statement after reviewing the power situation in the state, which is currently witnessing load shedding in rural parts. The meeting was attended by state energy minister Nitin Raut, chief secretary Manukumar Srivastav and officials of power utilities.

"The Maharashtra government will follow up the plans of the private power generation companies to expand their generation with the union government. Shortage of power is witnessed in other parts of the country as well. We need to explore all the options of making power available," Thackeray said.