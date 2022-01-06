A total of 230 resident doctors from various hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 3 daysSix more employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) test positive for COVID-19
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
6 more employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) test positive for COVID-19: BEST PRO6 more employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) test positive for COVID-19: BEST PROAmbient temperature in Mumbai continues to rise for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Advertisement
Maharajbagh Zoo in Nagpur initiates animal enrichment programs to teach animals how to hunt and bring food for themselves
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)