Mumbai: List of centres where you can get validity of BEST bus pass extended

BEST bus transport service has decided to extend the validity of the bus pass for the passengers who were not able to avail the bus service during the lockdown period.
The registration for the same has already started from July 9. The undertaking has also resumed selling of its passes post lockdown.
The 29 bus pass distribution/renewal centres are as follows:
Colaba: Bhatia Baug (Mumbai CST)
Backbay: Backbay Depot
Mumbai Central: Vasantrao Naik Chowk (Pandey Compund)
Worli: Worli Village
Wadala: Wadala Depot
Bandra: Bandra Depot
Dharavi: Bandra Station (E) Bus Station
Kalakilla: Sion Bus Station
Anik: Kurla Bus Station - East
Pratiksha Nagar: Pratiksha Nagar Depot
Deonar: Anushakti Nagar
Shivaji Nagar: Shivaji Nagar Bus Station
Kurla: Santacruz Station (E)
Ghatkopar: Ghatkopar Bus Station (East)
Vikhroli: Bhandup Station (West), Vikhroli Depot
Mulund: Mulund Bus Station (West)
Majas: Majas Depot
Marol: Agarkar Chowk - Andheri (East)
Dindoshi: Dindoshi Depot
Magathane: Coal Depot - Borivali Station (East)
Santacruz: Santacruz Depot
Oshiwara: Andheri Bus Statiob (W), Oshiwara Depot
Goregaon: Goregaon Bus Station -West
Malad: Kasturba Raod - Malad (West)
Malvani: Gaikwad Nagar Bus Station - Malvani
Poisar: K N Road Chowky Kandivali (West)
Gorai: Gorai Depot
