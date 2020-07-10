Mumbai

Mumbai: List of centres where you can get validity of BEST bus pass extended

By FPJ Web Desk

BL Soni

BEST bus transport service has decided to extend the validity of the bus pass for the passengers who were not able to avail the bus service during the lockdown period.

The registration for the same has already started from July 9. The undertaking has also resumed selling of its passes post lockdown.

The 29 bus pass distribution/renewal centres are as follows:

  • Colaba: Bhatia Baug (Mumbai CST)

  • Backbay: Backbay Depot

  • Mumbai Central: Vasantrao Naik Chowk (Pandey Compund)

  • Worli: Worli Village

  • Wadala: Wadala Depot

  • Bandra: Bandra Depot

  • Dharavi: Bandra Station (E) Bus Station

  • Kalakilla: Sion Bus Station

  • Anik: Kurla Bus Station - East

  • Pratiksha Nagar: Pratiksha Nagar Depot

  • Deonar: Anushakti Nagar

  • Shivaji Nagar: Shivaji Nagar Bus Station

  • Kurla: Santacruz Station (E)

  • Ghatkopar: Ghatkopar Bus Station (East)

  • Vikhroli: Bhandup Station (West), Vikhroli Depot

  • Mulund: Mulund Bus Station (West)

  • Majas: Majas Depot

  • Marol: Agarkar Chowk - Andheri (East)

  • Dindoshi: Dindoshi Depot

  • Magathane: Coal Depot - Borivali Station (East)

  • Santacruz: Santacruz Depot

  • Oshiwara: Andheri Bus Statiob (W), Oshiwara Depot

  • Goregaon: Goregaon Bus Station -West

  • Malad: Kasturba Raod - Malad (West)

  • Malvani: Gaikwad Nagar Bus Station - Malvani

  • Poisar: K N Road Chowky Kandivali (West)

  • Gorai: Gorai Depot

