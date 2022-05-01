e-Paper Get App
Mumbai likely to recieve pre-monsoon showers around May 12

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Mumbai: Due to low pressure in the Andaman sea, Mumbai is likely to receive pre-monsoon showers around May 12.

Low pressure area will form over Andaman sea on 6 May. It will gradually intensify and track west towards Eastern India. Heavy rains likely for Eastern India in second week of May. Depending on the track of system afterwards it could bring some rains for Mumbai also around 12 May

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4.

Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around May 6. It is likely become more marked during subsequent 24 hours.

Heavy rains likely for Eastern India in second week of May. Depending on the track of system afterwards it could bring some rains for Mumbai also around May 12.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:24 PM IST