West Bengal: Kolkata witnesses first rain after 60 days, gives respite to people from heat wave

Kolkata: Finally a smile was seen on the faces of people of Kolkata when they witnessed the first mango shower or Kalbaishakhi of this year on Saturday evening.

Moderate rainfall with squally winds up to 64 km/hr was seen across Kolkata and its adjoining areas giving respite to people from the heat waves and sweltering heat.

According to the weatherman, Kolkata and its adjoining areas will receive light to moderate rainfall till May 4.

“Easterly winds have started entering the region and the situation is conducive for more mango showers till May 4. This is the first time that the showers didn’t happen in March and also in April,” said GK Das, director, Regional Meteorological Department (RMD).

The RMD official also claimed that Kolkata witnessed rainfall after almost 60 days.

According to IMD director, Sanjib Bandhopadhyay, the wind speed in Kolkata will be 50 to 60 km/ hr in the days to come with moderate showers.

People were seen on the streets enjoying the showers as everyone got respite from the heat that claimed several lives in South Bengal as according to weathermen this year April was the hottest month in last several years.

It can be noted that even though North Bengal had witnessed several thundering activities, South Bengal didn’t receive any rainfall until Saturday evening.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:28 PM IST