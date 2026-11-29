Mumbai Lift Mishap: 3 Injured As Elevator Plunges From Fifth Floor In Saki Naka, FIR Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Saki Naka police registered an FIR on November 25 against an unidentified person for alleged negligence in lift maintenance after three people, including two senior executives of a private company, were injured in an elevator mishap at a commercial building on Saki Vihar Road in Saki Naka.

The elevator allegedly malfunctioned and plunged from the fifth floor to the ground floor on October 12. No arrest has been made so far.

Elevator Mishap During Office Inauguration

According to the complaint by Mayuresh Umakant Padgaonkar, chief operating officer of Prime Tele Services Pvt Ltd, the incident occurred around 4 pm during the inauguration of its new office on the third floor of Pranik Chamber, B Wing.

Padgaonkar, company chairman and CEO Naveen Parekh, chief guest Navpreet Srivastava and three others entered the lift on the eighth floor to reach the third floor. As the lift reached the fifth floor, the cable of the lift snapped, causing it to plunge to the ground floor.

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Negligence In Lift Maintenance Alleged

In his complaint, Padgaonkar alleged that the accident occurred due to negligence and inadequate maintenance of the elevator.

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