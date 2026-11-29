Mumbai Drunk-Driving Case Takes A Turn As Police File Closure Report Against 70-Year-Old Man | File Pic

Mumbai: The Versova police have filed a C-summary (closure report) before the Andheri court in a drunk-driving case against a 70-year-old after Cooper Hospital’s final medical report gave him a clean chit.

Sharad Kadam was booked for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after his car hit a woman veterinarian on July 25. However, his family had maintained that he suffered a stroke while driving and was not inebriated.

Witnesses Support Family’s Account

The family’s claim is yet to be confirmed. Witnesses, including lawyer Zindagi Shah, supported the family’s account. The police inquiry reportedly found that a Cooper Hospital doctor had initially declared Kadam drunk in a written note without conducting a blood test.

The doctor later told investigators that he had reached this conclusion because Kadam was wobbling.

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Breathalyser Test Remained Incomplete

Two traffic constables called to conduct a breathalyser test also failed to obtain a sample as they had to leave for bandobast duty.

Kadam’s son had accused the police of delaying treatment and falsely implicating his father.

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