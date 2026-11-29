25 Km In 20 Minutes? Bombay HC Questions ANC's Timeline, Grants Bail To Mumbai Drug Case Accused | Representational Image

Mumbai: While granting bail to a man in a drug case, the Bombay High Court questioned how it was possible to travel from Cuffe Parade to the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s (ANC) Ghatkopar unit, a distance of roughly 25 km, in 20 minutes.

According to the prosecution’s record, the ANC arrested Gaurav Singh from Cuffe Parade around 12.30 pm on September 15, 2024, and his statement was recorded at the ANC office in Ghatkopar at 12.50 pm.

Questioning how Singh was transported from south Mumbai to the suburbs in such a short span, his lawyers Ayaz Khan and Zehra Charania argued that he had been falsely implicated.

Court Questions Prosecution’s Timeline

Justice Shyam Chandak sought an explanation from the investigating officer over the timing. The officer admitted that the two locations were approximately 25 km apart and that the journey usually took about an hour during the day. The court then said, “Prima facie, the prosecution’s version of recording the memorandum statement and the consequent recovery of mephedrone (MD) at the instance of the applicant appears suspicious.”

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The judge further reasoned, “The applicant has satisfied that prima facie he is not guilty of the alleged offence. He has no criminal antecedents and therefore, he is not likely to repeat offence.”

Background Of The Drug Case

According to the case, the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit intercepted two people near Mankhurd’s T Junction on September 11, 2024, and recovered over 100 grams of mephedrone (MD).

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Investigators subsequently claimed that one of the accused disclosed Singh’s alleged role in the drug manufacturing network. According to the prosecution, he supplied chemicals to Santosh Potnis and Chandan Singh, who allegedly ran an MD manufacturing facility in Badlapur. The police further alleged that Singh took them to the premises, where they seized the drug, chemicals and equipment used in the manufacturing process.

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