Maharashtra Ration Row: 500 Kg Sugar Meant For Poor Families Allegedly Diverted In Pimpalgaon | Representational Image

Mumbai: Allegations of irregularities in sugar distribution under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, which provides subsidised foodgrains to the poorest families, have surfaced in Maharashtra, with a complaint alleging that 400-500 kg of sugar meant for beneficiaries was diverted for sale at a fair-price shop on the Pimpalgaon (Najik)-Waki road.

The alleged diversion has triggered anger among local residents, who claim that supplies intended for economically vulnerable families are being siphoned off instead of reaching their rightful recipients.

Complaint Seeks Investigation And Legal Action

According to the complaint, sugar distributed in packets under the scheme was allegedly removed and diverted for sale elsewhere.

The complainant has demanded a thorough investigation, legal action against those responsible and cancellation of the licence of the shop concerned.

The complaint has also sought an inquiry into the possible involvement of officials and employees of the Supply Department in the alleged irregularities.

Verification Of Stocks And Records

It has called for verification of the shop's actual sugar stocks, distribution registers, beneficiary receipts and transaction records to establish whether the allocated quantity reached eligible recipients.

The Supply Department has been urged to conduct an on-site inspection and not restrict its inquiry to official records, and take stringent action against those found guilty.

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Social Activist Demands Impartial Inquiry

“Government schemes are meant to ensure that poor families receive their basic necessities and financial support. If supplies meant for them are diverted and sold in the black market, it is a serious matter. Sugar allocated under the Antyodaya scheme must reach beneficiaries in full. Senior officials should conduct an impartial inquiry and take strict action against the shopkeeper and any officials or employees who may have supported or protected those involved,” said Dhananjay Wakchaure, a social activist from Pimpalgaon (Najik).

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