Mumbai Lift Horror: Pet Dog Turns Aggressive, Tries To Attack 3 Girls Inside Malad Residential Tower | Video | X @gharkekalesh

Mumbai: A frightening incident took place on Friday inside the lift of a residential high-rise in Malad West, which has sparked concern among residents after a pet dog suddenly turned aggressive and attempted to attack three young girls.

The incident took place at Sheth Irene tower and was captured on the building's CCTV cameras. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a woman entering the lift with her pet dog while three young girls were already inside.

Shortly after the lift doors closed, the dog unexpectedly became aggressive and lunged towards the girls, triggering panic inside the confined space. The girls appeared visibly frightened as the dog repeatedly tried to pounce on them.

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The dog's owner was seen struggling to restrain the animal and bring it under control as the tense moments unfolded inside the lift. When the lift reached its destination and the doors opened, one of the girls attempted to rush out. However, the dog again tried to chase her before the owner managed to pull it back, preventing what could have been a more serious incident. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The viral CCTV footage has raised concerns among residents over pet safety in common areas of residential buildings. The incident has left many residents alarmed, with several expressing fears about the safety of children and other occupants in shared spaces such as lifts and corridors.

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