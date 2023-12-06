Mumbai: Lifeguard Held For Murder Of 22-Year-Old MBBS Student Seeks Bail

Crime branch arrests lifeguard 13 months after MBBS student disappeared from Bandstand | Social media

Mumbai: A lifeguard booked for the murder of a 22-year-old MBBS student has approached the session court seeking bail. Crime Branch’s Unit 9 arrested Mithu Singh, 32, on January 13 this year for the murder of Swadichha Sane. On November 29, 2021, Sane, who was pursuing MBBS from Grant Medical College, Byculla, left home to appear for her third-year exam. However, she did not reach the college.

The police later said that she got down at Bandra and went to Bandstand at around 12.50pm, where she met the accused. The bail application, filed through Singh’s lawyer recently, said: “There is no cogent material on record to show that prima facie the Applicant had any motive or was seen by any persons committing the alleged crime on the girl.”

Besides, Singh said, the prosecution has given no explanation for the delay in arresting him. Singh claimed that he was detained on November 30, 2021, and tortured to confess the crime.

The court has now asked the prosecution to submit its reply on December 8. According to the police, Sane was with the accused on the night of November 30, 2021, in Patharkhadi area, Bandstand. In the course of the investigation, the police checked the CCTV cameras installed at Hotel Lands End, Visarjan Point and Galaxy Apartment, but did not find anything.

Officials checked Sane’s apps and found that she placed a food delivery order on November 29, 2021, at 1.03pm from Bandstand. The police subjected Singh to brain mapping, polygraph and narco tests.

The prosecution has alleged that during the tests, Singh said that he hugged Sane and told her he wanted to have sex with her. The police claimed that Singh and another accused, Abdul Jabbar Ansari, called Sane several times on November 30. They wanted to intimate with Sane, but she resisted, and so they killed her, the police said.