 Mumbai: Level-I Blaze Breaks Out In Goregaon's Gokhale Wadi; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Level-I Blaze Breaks Out In Goregaon's Gokhale Wadi; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: Level-I Blaze Breaks Out In Goregaon's Gokhale Wadi; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out around 3:50 am on Tuesday at an open ground in Gokhale Wadi, Goregaon (East), affecting about 4,000 sq. ft. of dry shrubs, waste and scrap material. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-I fire and deployed multiple fire engines and tankers. Police and BMC staff assisted. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Level-I Blaze Breaks Out In Goregaon's Gokhale Wadi; No Injuries Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in an open ground at Gokhale Wadi in Goregaon (East). Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighting operations are underway to douse the flames. 

About The Incident

The incident was reported at 3:50 am at Ganesh Nagar, near Shakala Industrial Estate in Goregaon. According to officials, the blaze was confined to an area of about 4,000 sq. ft., affecting dry shrubs, grass, refuse, plastic waste, and scrap material.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Guest Speaker Booked For Molestation At St Xavier’s College Seminar
article-image

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared a Level-I fire at 3:42 am, following which four fire engines, two jumbo tankers, one water tanker, one water quick response vehicle (WQRV), along with a 108 ambulance, were immediately deployed on the site. 

FPJ Shorts
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology
Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology

Additional Divisional Fire Officer, and three Senior Station Officers, Police and BMC ward staff also reached the site to assist in operations. No injuries have been reported so far in the incident. The exact cause of the fire will be known after investigation, said the fire official. 

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Police Book 8 Cyber Fraudsters For Abetment In 17-Year-Old College Student's Suicide Case

Mumbai: Police Book 8 Cyber Fraudsters For Abetment In 17-Year-Old College Student's Suicide Case

2016 Gadchiroli Arson Case: SC Demands Improved Virtual Conferencing In Surendra Gadling's Trial

2016 Gadchiroli Arson Case: SC Demands Improved Virtual Conferencing In Surendra Gadling's Trial

Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

Mumbai: Franco India Pharmaceuticals Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; FIR Registered After Court...

Mumbai: Franco India Pharmaceuticals Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; FIR Registered After Court...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 78-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By School Bus In Andheri

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 78-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By School Bus In Andheri