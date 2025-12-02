Mumbai: Level-I Blaze Breaks Out In Goregaon's Gokhale Wadi; No Injuries Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in an open ground at Gokhale Wadi in Goregaon (East). Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighting operations are underway to douse the flames.

About The Incident

The incident was reported at 3:50 am at Ganesh Nagar, near Shakala Industrial Estate in Goregaon. According to officials, the blaze was confined to an area of about 4,000 sq. ft., affecting dry shrubs, grass, refuse, plastic waste, and scrap material.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared a Level-I fire at 3:42 am, following which four fire engines, two jumbo tankers, one water tanker, one water quick response vehicle (WQRV), along with a 108 ambulance, were immediately deployed on the site.

Additional Divisional Fire Officer, and three Senior Station Officers, Police and BMC ward staff also reached the site to assist in operations. No injuries have been reported so far in the incident. The exact cause of the fire will be known after investigation, said the fire official.

