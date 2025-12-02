 Mumbai Crime: Guest Speaker Booked For Molestation At St Xavier’s College Seminar
Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 06:56 AM IST
article-image
St. Xavier's College, Mumbai | FPJ File

Mumbai: A case of molestation allegedly involving a guest speaker at a reputed South Mumbai college has led to the registration of an FIR at Azad Maidan Police Station. The complaint was filed by the college principal, following which Dr. Anwar Ahmed Siddiqui (60) has been booked. According to police sources, a team has been dispatched to Wardha to take the accused into custody.

Students, Retired Teacher Accuse Speaker of Harassment

As per the FIR, nine students and one retired teacher have accused Dr. Siddiqui of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour during the National Seminar of Antas, the annual festival organised by the college’s Hindi Department. The alleged incident occurred on November 24 during the seminar.

Protests Forced Administration to Act

The issue came to light when several student volunteers working for the festival threatened to boycott the event if their grievances were ignored. This compelled the college administration to intervene and approach the police.

Accused Stayed on Campus, Misconduct Started Earlier

Sources revealed that Dr. Siddiqui, a faculty member at Mahatma Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Wardha, arrived at the college on November 23 and stayed in the guest accommodation on campus. Students alleged that on the evening of his arrival, he asked volunteers from the guest management team to buy paan masala, which they considered an early sign of inappropriate behaviour.

Incidents During Seminar Sparked Immediate Outcry

During the seminar the next morning around 9 am, Dr. Siddiqui allegedly misbehaved with nine female students, leading to immediate protests within the institution.

Official Apology Shared by Festival Team

An apology post acknowledging that a guest had misbehaved with students was shared on the official Antas Instagram account on November 25.
The seminar took place on November 24–25.

Police Teams Sent to Wardha for Arrest

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken once the accused is apprehended from Wardha.

