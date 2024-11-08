 Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
A legal notice has been issued to Shiv Sena UBT’s secretary and well-known television anchor Aadesh Bandekar, along with the director and team of the show Tharale Tar Mag (Season 1), which airs on a regional news channel. The notice, filed by Advocate Prakash Salsingekar on behalf of a complainant, alleges that the show misrepresents the judiciary, depicting it in an improper and biased light.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena UBT’s secretary and well-known television anchor Aadesh Bandekar | Facebook

The specific episode in question involves a storyline where a court grants a stay order regarding the land of an ashram school. The episode portrays a courtroom scene where the presiding judge is shown conversing with a respondent party during proceedings.

The specific episode in question involves a storyline where a court grants a stay order regarding the land of an ashram school. The episode portrays a courtroom scene where the presiding judge is shown conversing with a respondent party during proceedings.

Following the ruling in favor of the respondent, the judge is depicted interacting with the respondent outside the courtroom, accepting thanks and even sweets in celebration of the favorable judgment. Later, the judge is seen at the respondent’s home, attending a gathering and reminding the respondent to keep certain promises.

The notice argues that such scenes suggest impropriety within the judiciary and undermine public trust, especially concerning young and impressionable viewers. Broadcasted widely across Maharashtra and accessible globally, the episode is seen as damaging to the judiciary’s image. Advocate Salsingekar has requested that the show’s team withdraw the episode from all platforms within seven days.

article-image

When contacted by Free Press Journal, Aadesh Bandekar stated that neither he nor his team had received any such notice. Meanwhile, FPJ has obtained a copy of the legal notice.

