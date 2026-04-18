Mumbai Leads Charge In Maharashtra As EV Registrations Surge By 23% In 2025-26 |

Mumbai: The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is accelerating in Mumbai, with the city recording a sharp 23 per cent rise in EV registrations in the financial year 2025-26, outpacing the overall growth across Maharashtra, which stood at 14 per cent, according to recent transport data.

Mumbai’s Electric Surge

The surge in Mumbai is visible across major Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), indicating a widespread shift towards sustainable mobility. The Tardeo RTO led the growth, with registrations increasing from 5,259 in 2024-25 to 6,597 in 2025-26. Key RTOs in Andheri and Wadala also recorded strong numbers, each crossing the 5,900 mark this year, as reported by The Times of India.

Overall, EV registrations in Mumbai rose significantly from 18,844 units last year to 23,186 units, reflecting a growing preference among urban commuters for cleaner and cost-effective transport alternatives. The Borivali RTO also contributed to the rise, showing steady growth.

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Maharashtra’s Growing EV Footprint

At the state level, Maharashtra continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading EV markets. Total EV registrations reached 2,95,341 in 2025-26, up from 2,59,000 in the previous financial year.

A key trend emerging from the data is the dominance of electric two-wheelers, which account for 76 per cent of total registrations (2,25,227 units). However, their share has declined from 82 per cent last year, indicating a gradual diversification of the EV market, with electric cars and commercial vehicles gaining traction.

Infrastructure Driving Growth

Experts attribute the surge to strong policy support and improved infrastructure. Simplified regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have made it easier for housing societies to install EV charging stations, removing one of the biggest barriers to adoption.

“The state has taken a lead in enabling EV adoption through regulatory and infrastructure support. Initiatives to establish SOPs have simplified the installation of charging points in residential complexes,” a transport analyst said, as quoted by TOI.

With the total number of EVs in Maharashtra now crossing 10.2 lakh, a sharp rise from just 31,000 in 2019, the state appears firmly on track toward building a cleaner and more sustainable transport ecosystem.

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