Maharashtra EV Sales Jump 19% In Early 2026 Amid Global Oil Uncertainty, Personal Vehicle Demand Drives Growth While Commercial Segment Lags

Electric vehicle adoption rises in Maharashtra as fuel concerns push shift towards cleaner mobility | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 4: Maharashtra recorded 45,168 electric vehicle sales in January-February 2026, a 19% rise over 37,848 units sold in the same period last year, according to data from the Clean Mobility Shift.

The numbers reflect a steady, demand-driven momentum even as the ongoing Middle East conflict serves as a fresh reminder of how vulnerable fuel supply chains can be, and why the shift away from petrol and diesel cannot wait.

Personal vehicles drive EV adoption

The growth story is largely a personal vehicle story. Electric two- and four-wheeler sales stood at 34,570 units in January-February 2026, while February alone clocked 20,135 total EV sales across the state, up from 15,648 in February 2025.

The commercial segment electric three-wheelers for goods and shared transport has seen almost no movement, with sales inching from 3,278 to 3,368 units over the same period.

The EV transition, for now, is happening at the household level, not in the freight or shared mobility space where the fuel import burden is arguably heavier.

Policy push and industry response

The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 246 crore under its Electric Vehicle Policy 2025 for 2026-27 to support private and public electric mobility. Industry bodies welcome the intent but say the subsidy quantum falls short.

Maharashtra EV sales

EV Sales (Jan-Feb): 2025 → 37,848 | 2026 → 45,168 (+19%)

Commercial/Shared (3W): 2025 → 3,278 | 2026 → 3,368 (+2.7%)

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Industry voices on EV transition

The supply chain impact of the Middle East crisis is likely to be systemic across the auto sector rather than EV-specific. In the mid to long term, the oil crisis is fundamentally reinforcing the structural case for a clear shift away from ICE vehicles. The focus shouldn't just be about replacing one type of private vehicle with another — it should be ensuring that we build resilient mobility systems. — Siddharth Sreenivas, Coordinator, Clean Mobility Collective, India

With global uncertainties and rising fuel prices, EV adoption will become necessary. The government should increase subsidies and promote EV adoption more aggressively. — Nitin Dossa, Chairman, Western India Automobile Association

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