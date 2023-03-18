Mumbai lawyers hold peaceful protest after assault on co-worker

Protesting lawyers also held a signature campaign for the passing of the Advocates Protection Act |

More than 200 lawyers held a peaceful protest in the city civil and sessions court, Kala Ghoda, on Friday after a lawyer was recently allegedly assaulted by an assistant police inspector (API) attached with the Kandivili police station. The protest was called by the All India Federation of Advocates and Associations (AIFAA) which also held a signature campaign for the passing of the Advocates Protection Act.

Led by AIFAA president Advocate Ravi Prakash Jadhav, the gathering, which included prominent advocates, highlighted the increasing attacks on advocates. “The attacks on advocates have been ongoing for many years. It's essential that the government takes measures to ensure their safety and security,” the AIFAA stated.

On Tuesday night, API Hemant Geete allegedly slapped Advocate Prithaviraj Zhala four times for accidentally pushing him while entering a cabin at the police station. Zhala apologised and said he was a lawyer. Upon hearing this, Geete assaulted him. Next day, a group of lawyers went to the Kandivili police station and demanded action against the API.