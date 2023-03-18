 Mumbai lawyers hold peaceful protest after assault on co-worker
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai lawyers hold peaceful protest after assault on co-worker

Mumbai lawyers hold peaceful protest after assault on co-worker

Led by AIFAA president Advocate Ravi Prakash Jadhav, the gathering, which included prominent advocates, highlighted the increasing attacks on advocates.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
Protesting lawyers also held a signature campaign for the passing of the Advocates Protection Act |

More than 200 lawyers held a peaceful protest in the city civil and sessions court, Kala Ghoda, on Friday after a lawyer was recently allegedly assaulted by an assistant police inspector (API) attached with the Kandivili police station. The protest was called by the All India Federation of Advocates and Associations (AIFAA) which also held a signature campaign for the passing of the Advocates Protection Act.

Read Also
Mumbai: Advocate moves Bombay HC against disciplinary proceedings by bar council
article-image

Led by AIFAA president Advocate Ravi Prakash Jadhav, the gathering, which included prominent advocates, highlighted the increasing attacks on advocates. “The attacks on advocates have been ongoing for many years. It's essential that the government takes measures to ensure their safety and security,” the AIFAA stated.

On Tuesday night, API Hemant Geete allegedly slapped Advocate Prithaviraj Zhala four times for accidentally pushing him while entering a cabin at the police station. Zhala apologised and said he was a lawyer. Upon hearing this, Geete assaulted him. Next day, a group of lawyers went to the Kandivili police station and demanded action against the API.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 3 RBI-registered NBFCs among 12 entities booked by ED in Chinese loan app racket

Mumbai: 3 RBI-registered NBFCs among 12 entities booked by ED in Chinese loan app racket

Mumbai lawyers hold peaceful protest after assault on co-worker

Mumbai lawyers hold peaceful protest after assault on co-worker

Lalbaug murder case: Rimple's idea of slicing off mother's body was inspired by Crime Patrol

Lalbaug murder case: Rimple's idea of slicing off mother's body was inspired by Crime Patrol

MHADA Lottery: Low-income groups can apply for houses sold under higher income bracket

MHADA Lottery: Low-income groups can apply for houses sold under higher income bracket

Nhava Sheva cartel: CBI to probe cleared consignments, assets, diversion of funds

Nhava Sheva cartel: CBI to probe cleared consignments, assets, diversion of funds