Mumbai Lawyers' Bodies Condemn Protest Curbs And Police Action Against Students

The Bombay Bar Association and Bombay Lawyers Association have raised concerns over police action against student protesters and restrictions on peaceful demonstrations, citing constitutional rights | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: Lawyers’ associations have raised concerns over restrictions on public protests and the use of force against demonstrators, stressing that peaceful dissent is an essential constitutional right in a democracy.

The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) condemned the alleged use of force by police against students protesting over examination paper leaks, while also denouncing incidents of damage to public property by a section of protesters.

In a statement issued by its president, senior advocate Nitin Thakker, the BBA expressed concern over videos and media reports that appeared to show students being subjected to lathi charges and tear gas.

“If these reports are accurate, the use of force against students exercising their constitutional rights is deeply disturbing and cannot be countenanced in a society governed by the rule of law,” the association said.

BBA Emphasises Constitutional Rights

It emphasised that the right to assemble peacefully and express dissent is protected under Article 19 of the Constitution. At the same time, it unequivocally condemned “any acts of violence, vandalism, or destruction of public or private property” by protesters.

The BBA also deprecated the use of force and what it described as intimidation through the filing of FIRs, calling on students and the government to engage in constructive dialogue.

“The present situation calls for constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and reasoned discussion between the students and the Government,” the statement said, urging all concerned to exercise restraint and uphold constitutional values.

BLA Criticises Government Response

Separately, the governing body of the Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA), at an emergency meeting on October 10, unanimously passed a resolution criticising the Union and Maharashtra governments over their handling of public demonstrations.

Describing the prevailing political climate as reminiscent of an “undeclared emergency”, the BLA alleged that unconstitutional measures were being used to suppress protests and restrict individual movement.

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The association called for the immediate lifting of all restrictions on public demonstrations and mobility, stating that such measures undermine fundamental constitutional rights and democratic principles.

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