Mumbai: Lawyer attacked by goons with swords and rods in Dahisar, case lodged

MHB Police in Borivali (W) have booked 15-20 people for allegedly attacking a lawyer with sharp weapons like swords, knives on Sunday and attempting to kill the advocate. The incident occurred in Dahisar (W), over a sub judice property issue, said police. While police have detained three men, they are investigating the case and recording statements of all persons related to the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred when the lawyer, Satyadev Joshi and his associate Ankit Tandon, had gone to survey the land with the client, but was allegedly attacked by 40 to 50 goons with sword and iron roads. The lawyers sustained serious injuries in this attack. While they were rushed to a hospital for treatment, they are out of danger.

MHB Colony Police are investigating the matter and have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and rioting, along with sections of Arms Act.