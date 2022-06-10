Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for six RS seats in Maharashtra

10 June 2022 10:23 AM IST
Voting begins for six RS seats in Maharashtra
Voting for the six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra began on Friday morning at the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex, here.
The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared in the evening.
10 June 2022 09:15 AM IST
Mumbai: Over 6k penalised for helmetless riding as traffic cops begin crackdown
10 June 2022 09:15 AM IST
Mumbai: Trio held after dramatic chase in eastern suburbs
10 June 2022 09:15 AM IST
Maharashtra: AIMIM MLAs to vote for Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi in Rajya Sabha polls
