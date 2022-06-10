Mumbai: Trio held after dramatic chase in eastern suburbs

Trio held after dramatic chase in eastern suburbs | Unsplash

A group of three history sheeters, who allegedly attacked a police team in Vikhroli, were caught after a dramatic chase that extended all the way up to Deonar in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to the Parksite police, the accused have been identified as Sabuddin Sawat, 23, Ashfaque Abdul, 20, and Kumail Sayyed, 28. The police said that they were intercepted at the Gandhi Nagar junction on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) while driving a stolen tempo. “The tempo was stolen from our jurisdiction on Sunday and we had been trying to trace it ever since.

On Wednesday, we received a tip-off that the tempo would be passing through JVLR and laid a trap. At around 4.30 am, our team spotted the tempo followed by a Honda Unicorn motorcycle driving towards Powai. The team stopped both vehicles and tried to question the two men inside the tempo as well as the one on the bike. However, Sawat whipped out a dagger and attacked our personnel,” senior police inspector Vinayak Mer of Parksite police station said.

Two of the police personnel sustained minor injuries in the attack. In the chaos that ensued, the three accused immediately got onto their respective vehicles and started speeding away. Despite their injuries, the police got into their own SUV and gave chase. They chased the accused all the way to Deonar, while also calling the police control room and asking for reinforcements.

Finally, the trio was cornered and taken into custody. “The accused were brought to the police station, along with the vehicles, and the trio was subsequently placed under arrest. Inquiries so far have revealed that they have offences registered against them with the Shivaji Nagar police station in Mumbai and the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai,” Mer said. The accused have been charged with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty under the Indian Penal Code.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the attack and are interrogating the trio further to find out if anyone else was also involved in the theft of the tempo. Meanwhile, the injured policemen were treated for their wounds and are out of danger, officers said.

