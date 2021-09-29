Maharashtra reports 2,844 COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

Maharashtra reported 2,844 new coronavirus cases and 60 deaths on Tuesday, the health department said. It took the infection tally to 65,44,606, and the death toll to 1,38,962.

As many as 3,029 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 63,65,277. Maharashtra now has 36,794 active cases.

There are 2,54,985 people in home quarantine and another 1,514 in institutional quarantine. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. (PTI)