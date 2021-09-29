e-Paper Get App

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on September 29

| Photo Credit: ANI

29 September 2021 08:40 AM IST

Maharashtra reports 2,844 COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

Maharashtra reported 2,844 new coronavirus cases and 60 deaths on Tuesday, the health department said. It took the infection tally to 65,44,606, and the death toll to 1,38,962.

As many as 3,029 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 63,65,277. Maharashtra now has 36,794 active cases.

There are 2,54,985 people in home quarantine and another 1,514 in institutional quarantine. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. (PTI)

29 September 2021 08:40 AM IST

Mumbai Metro's red line 7 and yellow line 2A are likely be operational within the next three to five months: MMRDA

29 September 2021 08:40 AM IST

Mumbai Rains: Local and long distance trains are running, says Central Railway

29 September 2021 08:47 AM IST

Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Dhule next 3-4 hours, says IMD

29 September 2021 09:27 AM IST

Video: Mumbai continues receiving rainfall

29 September 2021 09:56 AM IST

BEST bus route update

29 September 2021 12:13 PM IST

Mumbai weather forecast

MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY FALLS AND THUNDERSTORM WITH WIND SPEED REACHING 30-40 KMPH AT ISOLATED PLACES.

Today’s High Tide:
1622 hrs - 2.86 mtr
(Next day 30.09.2021) 0643 hrs - 3.18 mtr
Low tide :
2248 hrs – 1.81 mtr
(Next day 30.09.2021) 1323 hrs – 2.51 mtr

Avg rainfall- dt. 28.09.2021- 0800hrs to dt. 29.09.2021- 0800hrs
CT- 82.26 mm
ES- 103.52 mm
WS- 90.59 mm

29 September 2021 12:13 PM IST

Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes

29 September 2021 12:13 PM IST

K.J. Somaiya Hospital & Research Center in association with the Humsafar Trust organises vaccination drive for the LGBTQ community

29 September 2021 03:00 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray chairs meeting to set up defence museum in Mumbai

29 September 2021 03:00 PM IST

Mumbai Congress party workers protest against journalist Navika Kumar, outside Times Now channel's office building at Lower Parel

