Three people were injured after the slab of a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said.
The slab of first floor of the four-storey building located in Rabodi area crashed at around 6 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Ashok Burpulle said.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday launched 'iRASTE', an Artificial Intelligence-powered project, on a pilot basis in Nagpur in Maharashtra with the aim of reducing accidents by 50 per cent in Vidarbha's biggest city.
Slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the Sakinaka rape case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said the law and order situation in Maharashtra has never been so bad.
Speaking to mediapersons, Chitra Kishor Wagh, vice president of Maharashtra BJP said, "I do not have words. Her intestine was damaged. There must be more than one person behind the crime. Just like atrocities on SC/ST, there should be laws against atrocities against women. There has never been such a bad law and order situation in Maharashtra. These kinds of incidents happening every day. Today itself a 17-year-old girl in Amaravati committed suicide after she was raped," Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council said the people in the ruling party in the state are shameless and do not have sensitivity.
Demanding the death penalty for the accused in the Sakinaka rape case in Mumbai, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the accused should be hanged within six months.
Speaking to reporters, Athawale said, "A woman has been raped and murdered. I was informed that she belongs to the scheduled caste. So atrocities act must be applied to the case. Police must conduct a speedy investigation in the matter. The case must be sent to fast track court and the accused should be hanged within six months." The union minister slammed the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation and said it should not remain in power if it cannot provide security to women.
(With inputs from agecnies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)