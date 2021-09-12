Sakinaka rape case: BJP slams MVA govt, says law and order situation has never been so bad in Maharashtra

Slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the Sakinaka rape case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said the law and order situation in Maharashtra has never been so bad.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chitra Kishor Wagh, vice president of Maharashtra BJP said, "I do not have words. Her intestine was damaged. There must be more than one person behind the crime. Just like atrocities on SC/ST, there should be laws against atrocities against women. There has never been such a bad law and order situation in Maharashtra. These kinds of incidents happening every day. Today itself a 17-year-old girl in Amaravati committed suicide after she was raped," Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council said the people in the ruling party in the state are shameless and do not have sensitivity.