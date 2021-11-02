e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:03 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Anil Deshmukh produced before a special holiday court

FPJ Web Desk
Anil Deshmukh | File Image

02 November 2021 01:03 PM IST

'Shiv Sena candidate Mrs. Kalaben Delkar ahead by 30 000 votes. Shiv Sena's victory will be historic,' tweets Sanjay Raut

02 November 2021 12:47 PM IST

Fire breaks out in a shop at Bori Compound in Goregaon

02 November 2021 12:47 PM IST

Anil Deshmukh produced before a special holiday court

02 November 2021 12:47 PM IST

Mumbai NCB seized a huge catchment of heroin worth crores from Vile Parle area. NCB is searching for the accused who is absconding: NCB

02 November 2021 12:47 PM IST

Due to technical reasons Local train services between Virar and Dahanu Raod has been suspended until further information

02 November 2021 12:47 PM IST

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh being taken for medical examination from ED office

02 November 2021 12:47 PM IST

Engine failure near Virar Vaitarana section: CPRO Western Railway

02 November 2021 12:47 PM IST

Nobody has guts to point fingers and say that I've underworld connections: Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik

02 November 2021 09:04 AM IST

118 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 deaths

With the addition of 118 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,65,999, an official said on Tuesday. Two more persons also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,523, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent. (PTI)

02 November 2021 09:04 AM IST

Mumbai police get Sachin Waze's custody till Nov 6 in extortion case

The Esplanade Court on Monday sent the dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to Crime Branch's custody till November 6 in connection with an extortion case. However, the Crime Branch had sought 10-day custody of Waze in the matter. (ANI)

02 November 2021 09:06 AM IST

Boy drowns in a lake in Bhiwandi

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The deceased, Mohammad Ali Mohammad Javed Shaikh, had entered the Karivali lake on Sunday noon with his friends even though he didn't know how to swim, an official said. (PTI)

02 November 2021 09:04 AM IST

Amruta Fadnavis takes swipe at Nawab Malik over her photo with 'drug peddler'

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, hit back at NCP minister Nawab Malik on Monday after he posted a photograph of her with an alleged drug peddler, saying it was the River March NGO that had roped in the man in question.

Free Press Journal