With the addition of 118 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,65,999, an official said on Tuesday. Two more persons also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,523, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent. (PTI)
The Esplanade Court on Monday sent the dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to Crime Branch's custody till November 6 in connection with an extortion case. However, the Crime Branch had sought 10-day custody of Waze in the matter. (ANI)
An 11-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The deceased, Mohammad Ali Mohammad Javed Shaikh, had entered the Karivali lake on Sunday noon with his friends even though he didn't know how to swim, an official said. (PTI)
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, hit back at NCP minister Nawab Malik on Monday after he posted a photograph of her with an alleged drug peddler, saying it was the River March NGO that had roped in the man in question.
