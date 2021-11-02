118 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 deaths

With the addition of 118 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,65,999, an official said on Tuesday. Two more persons also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,523, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent. (PTI)