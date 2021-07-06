Mumbai: Latest updates on July 6

Actor Ajaz Khan's bail application rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court. He was arrested in connection with a drugs case.
Maharashtra: BJP MLAs stage a protest at the State Assembly in Mumbai, against suspension of 12 of its legislators and OBC reservation issue
Thane | Fire breaks out in four shops at Prabhat Talkies, Thane Railway Station Road; no casualty reported
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts one or two spells of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs today
Maha cabinet to clear a bill to ensure assured price to farmers and another bill to amend The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 passed by the Centre. These are likely to be tabled in the state legislature today
Maharashtra logs 6,740 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths; 13,027 patients discharged
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,740 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,16,827. Besides, 51 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,23,136.
13,027 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,61,720. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.02%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.
Mumbai records 489 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Maharashtra | One gas tanker truck from the road entered the railway track between Atgaon- Asangaon section today. For safety reasons, traffic on UP & Down lines of the northeast section was suspended. Later, the tanker was removed: CPRO Central Railway
Mumbai: Union Minister & Republican Party of India President Ramdas Athawale to lead his party's protest at Azad Maidan today for the demand of 5% Muslim reservation with other issues like OBC & Maratha reservation & increasing anti-Dalit incidents in the state.
Central Railway will run 72 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus/Panvel and Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2021: Central Railway
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)