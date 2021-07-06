Mumbai: Latest updates on July 6

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,740 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,16,827. Besides, 51 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,23,136.

13,027 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,61,720. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.02%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.