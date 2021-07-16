Mumbai: Latest updates - Heavy rains lash city; local train services hit

Maharashtra Class 10 board exam: SSC results to be declared today on mahahsscboard.in - Timing, websites, and all you need to know
Maharashtra records 8,602 new COVID-19 cases, 170 deaths, 7,391 recoveries
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 8,010 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,07,205. Besides, 170 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,26,560.
7,391 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,52,192. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.17%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.
Currently, 5,81,266 people are in home quarantine and 4,471 people are in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai records 545 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Mumbai reported 545 new COVID-19 cases on July 15, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,29,795.
505 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,04,764. Now, there are 7,012 active cases in the city.
City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 15,667 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Thursday, 36,568 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 76,65,037 tests have been conducted in the city.
Mumbai: Water-logging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market area as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall
Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Eastern Express Highway Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours
92% of total active cases are from 10 districts of the state while remaining 8% are from 26 districts. We can see a plateau in active cases but we want to see a decline. Maharashtra stands at 10th position in per million cases tally: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Due to heavy rains and waterlogging on slow line near Kurla -Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on fast line. Harbor line is also running 20-25 mins late. Trans - Harbor line traffic is running smoothly
Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Chunabhatti railway station as the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged.
Thane: Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes, scattered on Eastern Express Highway, being removed amid a huge traffic jam on both lanes of the Highway One person was injured after a tomato-laden truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on the Highway at around 2 am today
Daily commuters' movement was affected as railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall.
Mumbai: Three-time national award-winning veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning. She was 75 years old.
Mumbai to receive intense spells of rain during next 3 hours
Mumbai will continue to receive moderate to intense spells of rain during the next three hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
"Extremely Heavy Rainfall observed during last 24 hours over Mumbai (Santacruz) - 25 cm. Moderate to Intense spell likely to continue over Mumbai during next 3 hours," IMD said in a tweet.
KS Hosalikar, Head of Climate Research and Services, Pune also shared the latest satellite images at 8:30 am indicating intense clouds over Mumbai suburbs and Thane leading to some very intense spells in the last three-four hours.
He said the entire coastal Konkan is covered with clouds and North Konkan-Mumbai needs to watch out.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the past 24 hours, the city received 64.45 mm, 127.16 mm in Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm in Eastern Suburbs.
Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused waterlogging in parts of Mumbai and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several parts of the city.
Due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks were seen waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala via video conferencing to discuss the COVID-19 related situation in these states
Class 10 result: Maharashtra records highest ever results for SSC till now; overall passing percentage at 99.95%
COVID-19: CM Uddhav Thackeray briefs PM Modi on management of second wave and preparedness for the third wave in state
Tulsi Lake -- one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, overflowed at around 11 am, today. The lake supplies an average of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water per day.
T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar booked for rape
Mumbai police have registered a case against T-Series company's managing director Bhushan Kumar, son of music baron late Gulshan Kumar, for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her, an official said on Friday.
The offence was registered at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman, he said.
PM Modi asks states with rising COVID-19 cases including Maharshtra to take proactive steps to prevent third wave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged states where COVID-19 cases are rising to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.
Modi said apprehensions about a third wave of the coronavirus are being expressed with number of cases in some states a matter of concern.
CM Uddhav Thackeray urges PM Modi for a national policy to stop crowding at the religious, social & political events while combating the possible third wave of
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Students complain as official websites crash
Girls outshine boys in Class 10 SSC results; Overall pass percentage of Maharashtra stands at 99.95, Mumbai at 99.96 per cent
Major fire at IISER in Pune; one student suffers minor injuries
A major fire broke out at one of the laboratories at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here on Friday, in which one student suffered minor injuries, officials said.
The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm, chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department, Prashant Ranpise, said.
